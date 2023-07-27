If You Don’t Eat Bugs, You Might Be Racist

NPR claims it’s racist and a right-wing conspiracy theory to not want to eat bugs, according to a podcast episode from the publicly-funded news organization.

NPR has been stumping for humans eating bugs for years, per countless headlines.

According to NPR, it’s somehow racist to believe climate change elitists want us to eat bugs to control the masses. You don’t have to agree with that theory, but I’m lost on how any of that is overtly racist.

