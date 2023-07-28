Liberal Pundits, Media Obsess Over Judge Overseeing Hunter Biden Case Being Trump Appointee

Liberal pundits obsessed over former President Donald Trump’s appointment of Judge Maryellen Noreika after she refused to sign off on Hunter Biden’s initial plea deal for gun and tax misdemeanor charges.

Noreika argued the prosecution and defense teams were not in agreement on the scope of Biden‘s immunity, particularly as to whether the Department of Justice (DOJ) could charge him with a Foreign Affairs Registration Act (FARA) violation. The revised plea deal allows for the DOJ to charge Biden, and he has changed his plea to not guilty.

Liberal media could not help but mention that Noreika is a Trump appointee. The former president nominated her in 2017 with the support of two Democratic senators from Delaware. The Senate confirmed her in 2018.

A CNN headline mentioned she is a Trump appointee, but also pointed out she is “backed by Democrats.”

Hunter Biden attorneys, who are reportedly livid over the hearing, have emphasized how Trump appointed Noreika and suggested they would have to take politics into account in the future, Axios reported. His defense team also compared her to Judge Lance Ito, who presided over the O.J. Simpson murder trial in 1995.

A Politico piece titled, “Judge declines to approve Hunter Biden plea deal for now,” likened her to Trump.

“But early in the hearing, it became clear that Noreika, also a Trump appointee, found the deal concerning, describing some of the provisions as ‘not standard’ and ‘different from what I normally see.’ It consisted of two parts: the plea agreement to resolve the tax charges and the diversion agreement to resolve the gun charge. In the diversion agreement, however, the Justice Department also committed not to bring charges against Biden for actions related to the tax plea deal.”

ABC News emphasized she is a Trump appointed in its headline, “Who is Maryellen Noreika, the Trump-appointed judge presiding over Hunter Biden case?” (RELATED: Meet Maryellen Noreika, The Delaware Judge Who Shut Down Hunter Biden’s Secret Immunity Deal)

Noreika had a record of donating to both Democratic and Republican campaigns before joining the judicial branch. She donated $1,000 to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s 2008 Democratic presidential campaign and $2,300 to Republican John McCain’s 2008 presidential campaign, Federal Election Commission (FEC) records show. Records further show she donated to Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney’s 2012 campaign and Republican Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton’s 2014 senate campaign.

Some members of the liberal media have been sympathetic to Noreika’s decision, including MSNBC columnist Jessica Levinson, who wrote the headline, “The disintegration of Hunter Biden’s plea deal had nothing to do with politics.” A CNN panel had high praise for the judge for realizing the prosecution and defense disagreed regarding the details of the plea deal, while MSNBC legal analyst Danny Cevallos noted that it was “rare” that Hunter Biden had not received any felony charges.