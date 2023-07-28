President Biden To Take 10-Day Vacation In The Midst Of Hunter’s Legal Woes

Despite the ongoing controversy regarding Hunter’s criminal investigation, President Joe Biden plans to take a 10-day vacation starting Friday to a beach in Delaware.

The trip to Rehoboth Beach is Biden’s latest after spending a historic portion of his time in office on vacation to various destinations. Joe is taking the vacation in the midst of his son Hunter’s court case for tax fraud and lying on a firearm application form.

Although Hunter Biden originally negotiated a plea that many called a “sweetheart deal,” the deal fell apart after a judge decided that the case should be reconsidered due to concern over its language. That put Hunter Biden back in the spotlight and facing potential time behind bars.

“This evening the president will depart Maine in route to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware where he will remain over the next week,” the press secretary said in Friday’s gaggle aboard Air Force One.

President Joe Biden spent his weekend shirtless at the beach. pic.twitter.com/XGwZf36EJ3 — KUSI News (@KUSINews) July 10, 2023

This is Biden’s third trip in the past month including two other trips to Delaware, during which he was seen tanning on the beach with his wife and family. That vacation came in the midst of the controversy involving cocaine found in the White House.

The president also took a vacation to the Virgin Islands in December 2022 in the middle of a crisis at the border. He told reporters there were “more important things going on.” (RELATED: Biden Spent Nearly 40% Of 2022 In Delaware, Camp David, Or On Vacation)

In 2022, Biden spent almost 40% of the year on vacation to various destinations including Delaware, Camp David, South Carolina and others. As of January, Biden is on track to vacation more than any other president.

