Florida Judge Declines To Toss Lawsuit Challenging Disney’s Last-Minute Effort To Maintain Self-Governing Status

A Florida state judge declined to toss a lawsuit challenging Disney’s last-minute effort to skirt the state legislature and maintain its self-governing status through an agreement it made with the prior board overseeing Walt Disney World.

Disney entered into agreement with the Reedy Creek Improvement District (RCID), which had authority over the park, on Feb. 8, 2023 — just days before the state legislature approved a bill reforming RCID’s structure to strip Disney’s self-governing status. The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District sued May 1 over the agreement, which would allow Disney to maintain control, calling it a “backroom deal” that is “not even worth the paper” it is printed on.

“These agreements reek of a backroom deal—drafted by Disney with the acquiescence a lawyer who represented both Disney and the District, set for hearing without proper notice, and hustled through a compliant Disney controlled Board that Disney knew would not dwell long on the issue,” the lawsuit alleged. “But perhaps out of haste or arrogance, Disney’s deals violate basic principles of Florida constitutional, statutory, and common law.”

“The validity and enforceability of the Agreements is at the heart of both the state and federal lawsuits,” Judge Margaret Schreiber wrote in the order. “This alone bodes against a mootness argument.”

The lawsuit is separate from the one pending in federal court, where Disney accuses Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of “patently retaliatory, patently anti-business, and patently unconstitutional” behavior in response to the company’s opposition to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law.

The law bars classroom discussions on gender identity and sexual orientation for kindergarten through third grade or “or in a manner that is not age appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.” (RELATED: Disney Sues Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis)

“Today’s decision has no bearing on our lawsuit in federal court to vindicate Disney’s constitutional rights, and we are fully confident Disney will prevail in both the federal and state cases,” Disney said in a statement, according to Politico.

Disney didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

