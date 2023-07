I’d like to introduce you to Canada’s new Minister of Mental Health who believes that “Honk Honk” is a euphemism for “Heil Hitler.”

She thinks that little kids are out there saying “honk honk” with their toy trucks because they want to heil Hitler?! Perhaps she’s the one who suffers from mental illness.

Subscribe to The Reaction’s YouTube page here. (RELATED: Who’s To Blame For This Destroyed Apartment?)