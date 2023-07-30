Video Shows Sentinel Guarding Tomb Of The Unknown Soldier, Shrugging Off 60+ MPH Winds During Wild Storm

As Washington, D.C. faced extreme weather Saturday, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier remained securely guarded by a United States soldier.

The guard, a member of the Third Infantry Regiment, or the Old Guard, continued to watch over the tomb in Arlington National Cemetery (ANC) even in the face of high winds between 60-85 mph amid torrential rainfall. The tomb serves as a “final resting place” for an unidentified soldier from World War 1, as well as “Unknowns from later wars” which were added to the tomb in 1958 and 1984, according to the ANC’s website. (RELATED: President Trump Lays Wreath At Tomb Of The Unknown Soldier)

“We couldn’t be prouder,” ANC said in a post on Twitter, of the U.S. Army Old Guard soldiers who are charged with watching over the tomb.

We couldn’t be prouder of the @USArmyOldGuard Soldiers who watch over the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Winds reached 60-85 mph in the DC region. This sentinel leans into it and continues marching. Honor. https://t.co/WcGAnSl8xL — Arlington National Cemetery (@ArlingtonNatl) July 30, 2023

ANC added that winds had reached between “60-85 mph in the DC region” and nevertheless, the “sentinel leans into it and continues marching.”

After initially hoping to be open Sunday, ANC announced in a post that it would be closed in order to allow crews to “finish the necessary work and repairs” from the severe storm that passed through the area.