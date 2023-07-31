Alleged Ukrainian Drones Strike Moscow Financial District

Ukraine allegedly attacked Moscow’s financial district with drones Sunday in the latest episode of their ongoing conflict, according to reports.

The drones hit the Moskva-Citi business district, causing physical damage to some buildings but no casualties, according to Reuters. The strikes reportedly shattered glass windows in high-rise buildings and caused debris to fall onto the streets.

Though no civilians were injured, the strikes add doubt to the notion the Russian government has complete control over the conflict in Ukraine, Reuters noted. (RELATED: First Chinese Part Found In Drone Russia Used To Attack Ukraine, Researchers Say)

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reportedly dismissed the Ukrainian attacks on Russian soil as “acts of desperation” Monday.

#Moscow This Morning: consequences of a drone attack on Russia’s capital pic.twitter.com/seaPx4PRp9 — KyivPost (@KyivPost) July 30, 2023

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Kyiv did not claim responsibility for the attack but claimed it represents the conflict “gradually returning to Russia’s territory — to its symbolic centres,” Reuters noted.

Technology company Yandex ordered its employees to evacuate the offices at night due to their proximity to the Russian capital and high risk of strikes, per the outlet.

“Taking into account the situation, we ask you not to be in the office at night (from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m.),” Yandex reportedly told their staff. “The restriction applies to all Moscow offices. Take care!”

The mounting attacks have also began to startle other Russian civilians.

“I can say that for myself it has of course become more worrying for me and my colleagues,” an unnamed person that works in the finance district reportedly said. “Somewhere in the back of my mind it was always understood that Citi could be one of the targets.”

“No one is safe, I’m afraid now,” another employee at a Russian company reportedly said.