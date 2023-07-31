Family Finds Ex-Priest Who Ran Off With Teenager To Italy, Police Report

A 30-year-old former priest who ran off with a teenager was found in Italy on Saturday, according to local authorities.

Former Mobile, Alabama, priest Alex Crow and the 18-year-old woman were located in Italy by one of the young woman’s family members, according to a sheriff’s press release cited by AL.com. Crow had reportedly left behind a letter prior to his departure, indicating he had no plans to return to the U.S.

“It appeared they were staying in separate bedrooms,” Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch said, according to the outlet, “and the young woman insisted there was no intimate relationship. The investigation is still open and we are still checking into a few matters, however, there does not appear to be any (grounds for) criminal charges.”

The Archdiocese of Mobile stripped Crow of his title and responsibilities at Corpus Christi Parish for abandoning his assignment earlier in July, according to a Wednesday statement from the district. (RELATED: Gen Z Traded Church For ‘A New Religion’, Faith Leaders Say)

“Fr. Alex Crow abandoned his assignment in the Archdiocese,” the statement reads. “His behavior is totally unbecoming of a priest. He has been informed by the archbishop that he may no longer exercise ministry as a priest, nor to tell people he is a priest, nor to dress as a priest.”

“In addition, due to the circumstances of his departure, we have reported this to the district attorney.”

Authorities have made no official confirmation of Crow and the young woman’s alleged travel plans nor their purpose, according to AL.com.