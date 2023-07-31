’10 Dead Roaches’: Florida Red Lobster Ordered To Close After Multiple Health Violations

Popular chain Red Lobster was ordered to close a Florida location on July 25 after inspections found 11 health violations, according to local outlets.

The restaurant, located in Coral Springs, was one of many businesses inspected and shut down by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR), according to Local10, a South Florida-based news outlet.

Among the listed violations was the discovery of multiple dead cockroaches on the premises, including 10 dead roaches in the storage room and 4 dead roaches underneath the hand-washing sink. (Sushi Place Shut Down After Cops Find Meth In Soy Sauce)

DIRTY DINING: 🍴 Roach issues and cleanliness concerns were just some of the violations noted at South Florida restaurants during last week’s inspections. https://t.co/4ESPdnVNU5 — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) July 31, 2023

Other violations for the establishment were: 20+ live flying insects inside the restaurant, floors not cleaned properly when food is exposed, employees observed without hair restraints while preparing food, and proof of state-mandated employee training not readily available, according to the outlet.

Multiple other restaurants were inspected and either ordered to shut down or need follow-up inspection, the outlet reported.

Restaurants with insect-related issues include: Chez Solange in Miami with multiple roaches dead and alive, Texas Roadhouse in Coconut Creek with multiple roaches found dead and alive, Jersey Mike’s Subs with dozens of live insects found and IHop with over 15 live insects found.

The DPBR has discretion to determine which establishments are shut and which are not, according to Local10. Every location that was ordered to shut in this round of inspections will be allowed to re-open upon cleanup and passing a follow-up inspection, the outlet continued.