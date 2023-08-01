Biden Admin Announces New ‘Global Health Security’ Office Without A Single Mention Of COVID Origins

Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the launch of a “Global Health Security” office aimed at addressing problems exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, but failed to mention the potential origins of the virus, in a press release on Tuesday.

The Bureau of Global Health Security and Diplomacy will “seamlessly integrate global health security as a core component of U.S. national security and foreign policy,” according to Blinken’s statement on Tuesday. Blinken noted that the COVID-19 pandemic exposed a “vital role” that the U.S. must play in pandemic prevention and mitigation in the future, but did not mention recent reports about the virus’s potential origin in Wuhan, as reported by White Coat Waste Project.

“The Bureau’s overarching mission is to fortify the global health security architecture to effectively prevent, detect, control, and respond to infectious diseases, including HIV/AIDS,” reads Blinken’s statement.

We’re proud to be a leading contributor to improving global health. Our new Global Health Security and Diplomacy Bureau will focus exclusively on global health issues and will strengthen our ability to advance this key priority, in the U.S. and countries around the world. pic.twitter.com/qOKjRq3a8C — Department of State (@StateDept) August 1, 2023

“The COVID-19 pandemic underscored the vital role the United States must play in addressing global health and health security issues,” Blinken said. “To ensure U.S. leadership is sustained moving forward, the Bureau will provide a unified voice of leadership on global health security and diplomacy, combining strengths, functions, personnel, and resources from various offices.”

Blinken did not comment on the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic, despite recent revelations that the virus may have originated from a lab in Wuhan, according to the report from White Coat Waste Project. The “patient zero” of the COVID-19 project was likely a lab staffer at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, according to the report. (RELATED: COVID-19 ‘Patient Zero’ Was Recipient Of U.S. Taxpayer Money For Dangerous Research)

The Wuhan Institute of Virology was also being funded by EcoHealth Alliance, a non-governmental research group that received $26 million in grants from the Department of Defense, according to White Coat Waste Project. The U.S. House of Representatives voted to strip funding from both EcoHealth and the Wuhan Virology Institute in early July.

“Our blockbuster investigations prove that the disgraced EcoHealth Alliance secretively shipped US taxpayer dollars to COVID’s likely Patient Zero at the Wuhan lab for dangerous gain-of-function experiments on humanized mice that violated federal policy and that the FBI and other experts believe caused COVID,” Justin Goodman, senior vice president of White Coat Waste Project, said in a statement.

The Biden administration suspended future funding for the Wuhan Institute of Virology later in July, after determining the organization “lacks the present responsibility to participate in United States Federal Government procurement and nonprocurement programs,” according to a memo issued by the Department of Health and Human Services.

The State Department did not immediately respond to a the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

