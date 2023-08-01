Body Of Missing 27-Year-Old Banker Found In NYC Waterway

Authorities found the body of a missing 27-year-old Goldman Sachs banker in a New York City creek.

John Castic was last seen leaving a “Zeds Dead” concert at 2:30 a.m. at the Brooklyn Mirage in East Williamsburg on Saturday, Fox News reported. His father confirmed the 27-year-old’s death in a Tuesday statement.

“They have found his body and confirmed it’s him,” his father, Jeffrey Castic, told Fox News. “It appears to have been death by misadventure. His wallet and phone were found on him. He was so smart but, in the end, he did something dumb, and it cost him. We think he might have been impaired, we do not know, and it was just a lapse of judgment.”

This is heartbreaking. Praying for John’s friends & family & GS colleagues and hoping for swift justice. https://t.co/AoCA6vQl0l — High Yield Harry (@HighyieldHarry) August 1, 2023

A person spotted his body floating in the waterway in a section of Newtown Creek and called 911, leading the New York Police Department Harbor units to recover his body, the outlet reported. The New York Police Department notified Castic’s family a little after 2 p.m.

The investigation into Castic’s death is ongoing and an autopsy is set to be conducted, the outlet reported. His wallet and phone were found with his body.

Sara Kostecka, a friend of Castic, said he was an “amazing person” and is not the type to disappear, according to the New York Post.

Another 27-year-old named Karl Clemente disappeared from the same venue June 11 and was found dead in Newtown Creek, the outlet reported. It is unclear whether Clemente’s death was an accident and and whether the two incidents are linked.