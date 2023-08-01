Cori Bush Gets Ratioed After Claiming To Have Been Homeless, Turns Out She Might Have Done It To Herself

Missouri Democratic Rep. Cori Bush faced backlash Monday after her claims of homelessness were called out by the apparent son of one of her alleged former landlords.

“I know what it’s like to be unhoused, I once lived in my car with my two children. No one should have to experience that,” Bush told her followers. Shortly after sharing the tweet, a man called Jimmy Swanson replied, claiming to be the son of her former landlord, and blew her claims out of the water (if he’s telling the truth).

“You also once lived in my parents home in Hazelwood MO and stopped paying rent for almost 2 years. It was a conservative Christian army service men that helped you for quite some time. Do you ever talk about that or have you ever thanked my Dad for that charitable support?” Swanson asked.

I think it’s time my dad and I published his experience of housing @CoriBush once upon a time. Will take some time with this. https://t.co/8kYGX2dwJL — Jimmy (@jimmyfswanson) July 31, 2023



A day later, he followed up stating that his first tweet was incorrect. Bush allegedly rented a property from Swanson’s father for a year. Swanson’s father was apparently able to find both the contract for the property and the notice to vacate.

“It was a terrible experience and the other side of the eviction narrative is never told,” Swanson continued. “[Note:] my dad didn’t even execute the eviction, he waited until school was out 5 months after the notice to vacate and they agreed but she only paid for 3-4 total months of that year.” (RELATED: Rep. Cori Bush Says She Won’t Ditch ‘Defund The Police’ Ahead Of 2022 Midterms)

Swanson is apparently going to share the renal agreements after his father “finishes his statements just in case someone feels litigious later.” I guess we’ll have to wait until then to see if this Swanson guy is for real, but there is definitely something about his tone that had Twitter up in arms about his statements.