EXCLUSIVE: Republican Rep Aaron Bean Seeks To Freeze Hiring Of Department Of Education ‘Bureaucrats’

Republican Florida Rep. Aaron Bean will introduce a bill to enact a hiring freeze at the Department of Education, the Daily Caller has learned.

The bill, referred to as the “Fostering Resource Efficiency in Education by Zero Employment Act,” would require that no further employees be hired at the DoEd and that no new positions be created at the agency. (RELATED: Vivek Ramaswamy Unveils Detailed Plan To Unravel The ‘Deep State’)

“There is permanently rescinded, from the unobligated balance of all amounts appropriated or otherwise made available for the salaries and expenses of the Department of Education as of the date of the enactment of this Act, such sums as may be in excess of the amount required to cover the salary or expenses of each person employed by the Department as of such date of enactment,” the bill reads.

Fostering Resource Efficiency in Education by Zero Employment Act by Sarah Weaver on Scribd

“Parents should have the loudest voice in their kids’ educational development, not unelected government bureaucrats,” Bean told the Daily Caller in a statement. “It’s past time to get the feds out of the classroom and stop the ever-increasing bureaucracy at the Department of Education. Imposing a hiring freeze at the department is just the first step to decrease the role of the federal government and return education policy to where it belongs—the state and local level.”

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona has supported expanding Title IX to include allowing biological boys to compete in girl’s sports. A new Department of Education proposal would block public K-12 schools and colleges from implementing policies to protect female sports from unfair competition with biological males.

“Such bans fail to account for differences among students across grade and education levels. They also fail to account for different levels of competition — including no-cut teams that let all students participate — and different types of sports,” a fact sheet from the department reads.