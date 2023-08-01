Hunter Biden Said Chinese Chairman Liked Him For ‘Last Name’, ‘Aryan Godlike’ Features, Emails Show

Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, said that he was treated well by a Chinese business leader because of his last name and “Aryan” features, according to emails released to the public.

Between 2011 and 2017, Hunter Biden attempted several investment deals with Chinese corporations along with his business partner Devon Archer, who was interviewed by the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability on Monday. In emails between Archer and Hunter Biden, the latter bragged about his last name and “Aryan godlike” features as the reason he was able to proceed with his deals. (RELATED: Here Are The Key Takeaways From Oversight’s Interview With Devon Archer)

“Your question — why does Super Chair love me so much? — is easily answered. It has nothing to do with me and everything to do with my last name (and I bring along very handsome Aryan godlike men wherever I go),” Hunter Biden wrote to Archer in an email in 2011.

We know that Hunter Biden has violated the Foreign Agents Registration Act. The judge even cited this as a reason to terminate Hunter’s sweetheart plea deal. But Devon Archer’s testimony has now opened the door to Joe Biden violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act. @NEWSMAX pic.twitter.com/iRjjPKmEb4 — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) August 1, 2023

The term “Super Chair” appears to refer to Che Feng — a Chinese businessman and son-in-law of the former Chairman of the People’s Bank of China, the country’s central bank — with whom Biden created an investment fund, Bohai Harvest Rosemont Seneca Thornton (later known as BHR Partners), in 2013. One of Hunter Biden’s partners in the deal was Bohai Industrial Investment Fund Limited, a Chinese private equity firm that is owned by the Bank of China, which is itself owned by the Communist Party of China.

“I don’t believe in lottery tickets anymore, but I do believe in the super chairman,” Hunter Biden wrote, adding that “[i]f we were 20% owners of a CIC super chairman-backed fund I think the sky’s the limit,” with CIC referring to the China Investment Corporation, a sovereign wealth fund of the People’s Republic of China.

“Wow,” wrote Archer, in an email responding to the news.

“Imagine we will be sitting on the same board with CIC or the other Chinese HUGE investment or fund house(s)!!!,” gloated Michael Lin, a co-founder of Thornton Group LLC, one of the firms that created BHR Partners, in an email to Hunter Biden.

BHR Partners, with Hunter Biden’s involvement, made significant investments in the China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, also known as Sinopec. It also helped the China Molybdenum Company Limited, a heavy metal producer, acquire a mineral-rich cobalt mine in the Democratic Republic of the Congo for $1.14 billion in 2019 — at a time when Hunter Biden owned 10% of BHR.

Hunter Biden has allegedly divested his stake in BHR, according to a statement by his attorney in 2022, though it is unclear how much money he earned from the divestment.

Hunter Biden’s involvement in BHR Partners has gained attention following Archer’s deposition on Monday, where he described contacts between Joe Biden and his son’s business partners. He testified that Joe Biden met Bohai Investment Fund’s CEO, Jonathan Li, and wrote letters of recommendation for Li’s son and daughter’s college applications in the United States, according to the New York Post.

Hunter Biden’s attorneys did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.