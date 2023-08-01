Good Dad Joe Biden’s Next Move With Hunter Is Obvious. Will He Make It?

It appears, as the media is so fond of saying, that finally “the walls are closing in” on good old Grandpa Joe.

President Joe Biden has presented himself as a devoted and loving father. No doubt he is — but his very public concern for his son’s drug addiction is also a cynical deflection from the larger corruption allegations at play. Devon Archer’s testimony to the House Oversight Committee on Monday will test Joe’s commitment to Hunter Biden’s well-being. Will he protect Hunter or his own political prospects?

House Oversight Chair Rep. James Comer’s statement contains the “key takeaways” of Archer’s closed-door testimony: Archer said Ukrainian energy firm Burisma believed it was buying the “brand” (meaning Vice President Joe Biden) by putting Hunter on the board. Hunter allegedly put his father on the phone during business meetings “over 20 times.”

“Burisma would have gone out of business if ‘the brand’ had not been attached to it,” Archer testified. People were “intimidated” because of it. He said Burisma’s owner pressured Hunter to call “D.C.” over prosecutor Victor Shokin’s investigation into the company, which Hunter did, raising questions of possible violations of the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA). Biden famously later bragged about pressuring the Ukrainian government to oust Shokin.

🚨Remember when Joe Biden bragged about using $1B US taxpayer dollars as leverage to fire the Ukrainian prosecutor investigating Hunter & Burisma? Well today Devon Archer testified under oath that Burisma paid them to do it And they did Impeach!!

pic.twitter.com/vLvGCLxBt1 — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) July 31, 2023

Additionally, Archer testified that Biden met with Hunter’s Chinese business partner and the former mayor of Moscow’s wife, who infamously paid Hunter $3.5 million.

Now that Hunter’s plea deal has imploded, FARA charges and deeper investigations could provide more insight into a money trail back to the “Big Guy.”(RELATED: Devon Archer Testimony ‘Opened The Door’ To FARA Case Against Joe Biden, Comer Says)

The most immediate issue, however, is the public perception. Archer’s testimony strongly suggests that Biden has lied about his knowledge of and involvement in Hunter’s business dealings since the 2020 campaign. “That is not true” Biden said After Donald Trump confronted him on the issue, which Archer’s testimony would corroborate.

Even the media will not be able to gaslight the American public on this one. The charges are too straightforward and too glaring for any honest-minded observer to ignore. Already public opinion has soured on Hunter.

Forty-nine percent of Americans believe that Hunter received special treatment in his plea deal while 59 percent believe the infamous laptop is “real,” not “Russian disinformation.” More than one third of Americans believe the media is not giving the scandals enough coverage. For the first time in a long time, Democrats will be on the defensive heading into election season.

As the Wall Street Journal points out, Democrats are likely anticipating loaded questions from Republicans: “Why should the American people believe anything you say now that the record shows you were lying in 2020?” Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has strategically updated her language from “the president never discussed his son’s business with him” to “the president has never been in business with him.” This is the political equivalent of “I never met him.” Simply put, Hunter is a political liability.

Biden faces a difficult choice — he must choose between family and party. To save his political viability, he will have to cut Hunter loose. He can admit that evidence of Hunter’s corruption is now overwhelming and say he was tricked into selling the family brand. He can play the unwilling dupe — another victim of a manipulative addict.

The media will ensure that Hunter takes all blame so Biden can save the family legacy from further scrutiny. The media will paint him as the loving father who did everything he could to save his son — until his conscience told him he could no longer stand by. Biden, however, will always know he betrayed his son.

Alternatively, if he truly loves his son as much as he says, he can defend him until the end as they go down together. This would not only end Biden’s political career, but likely tarnish the entire Biden legacy for the history books. (RELATED: Biden Speaks About His ‘Seven Grandkids’ Days After First Acknowledging His Granddaughter)

One need only look at Biden’s treatment of his seventh grandchild Navy Joan to predict his choice. After refusing to recognize her for four years, he finally acknowledged her existence Friday. The claim that his abandonment was about her “privacy” does not hold up. The best way to do that would have been by not making her headline worthy in the first place. Rather, with scandals brewing and internal polls likely souring on the issue, he decided to acknowledge her, pretending he cared all along. He embraced Navy to protect himself, and will discard Hunter for the same reason.

Perhaps there is a romanticized notion of nobility in this saga. After all the harm and destruction Hunter has brought to his family, he can redeem himself and the family name by falling on his sword. That is perhaps the best outcome Hunter can hope for. However don’t count on it — when push comes to shove, the record shows that the Biden men will always look out for themselves. Don’t expect Hunter to go down without a fight.