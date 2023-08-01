Rashida Tlaib Attends Anti-Israel Art Show Glorifying Palestinian ‘Martyrs’

Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan attended an art show in May that glorified Palestinian “martyrs” and called for the end of Zionism, according to a Facebook post.

The event was put on by the Handala Coalition, a collective of Palestinian youth organizations in Michigan, at the Swords Into Plowshares Peace Center and Gallery and ran from May 26 to June 17, The Arab American News reported. Tlaib, who has a history of anti-Israel rhetoric, visited the art gallery on May 30 and took pictures with several attendees and organizers in front of a lended Israel apartheid wall, according to a Facebook post. (RELATED: Ilhan Omar Defends Rep Who Called Israel ‘Racist’: Policing The Language of Black And Brown Women)

The event featured a canvas demanding freedom for Palestinian “martyrs” and denouncing Zionism, according to The Arab American News.

“Free our martyrs,” the canvas reads “Free them all. Zionism will fall.”

The display reportedly included a painting of Khader Adnan, a former spokesperson for the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, a U.S.-designated terrorist group since 1997, according to The Arab American News. Khadar died in May after an 86-day hunger strike following his arrest by the Israeli military over suspicion of his involvement in terrorist activities, according to the Times of Israel.

The exhibit included displays saying “We Will Return,” and one piece showed a Palestinian woman who appears to be holding a gun with the phrase “Power To Our Freedom Fighters, Glory To Our Martyrs” written on top, according several posts. Another piece of art showed Israeli checkpoints and called for the end of Israeli apartheid against Palestinians, according to the group’s Facebook page.

A chalk display commemorated Rasmea Odeh, a former American citizen who was convicted by the Israeli military in 1970 for her involvement in a bombing in Jerusalem by the U.S.-designated terrorist group the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, according to CNN. Odeh was later released as a part of a prisoner exchange and then convicted in 2014 for illegally getting American citizenship and was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Tlaib and the Handala Coalition did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

