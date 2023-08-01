Mother Who Can’t Swim Falls Overboard On Last Day Of Royal Caribbean Cruise With Family, Officials Say

A mother who was unable to swim fell from a cruise ship in the Singapore Strait on Monday, prompting an urgent search and rescue operation, according to maritime officials.

Singapore’ Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC), operated by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), received an alert about a passenger falling overboard from the Royal Caribbean ship Spectrum of the Seas at 7:50 a.m. on the last day of the cruise, as stated in a media release.

The 64-year-old mother, Reeta Sahani, went missing in the Singapore Strait, as reported by her 70-year-old husband, Jakesh Sahani, according to The Strait Times. Apoorv Sahani, Reeta’s son, informed the Times that his mother was unable to swim, and said the family has not received any updates regarding her condition.

“We’ve asked to see the CCTV (closed-circuit television) footage, but so far we’ve not received anything yet for us to confirm that it was her. All we know is that the ship’s crew thinks she jumped,” Apoorv told the Times. (RELATED: ‘He Probably Would’ve Bled Out’: Man Drives Off Cliff And Plummets 400 Feet, iPhone Saves His Life)

“Eventually my father was told to get down from the ship because there was another cruise that was going to take place, but we think she may still be on the ship, stuck somewhere,” he added. “She was on a holiday enjoying herself and then this whole thing happened. It doesn’t make sense.”

“MRCC Singapore is coordinating the search and immediately issued navigational safety broadcast to vessels in the Singapore Strait and vessels in port to keep a lookout for the missing person and report any sightings to MRCC Singapore,” MPA wrote in a media release.