‘I’m Done!’: Ana Kasparian Erupts On Democrats Pushing ‘Garbage’ Identity Politics

The Young Turks’ Ana Kasparian erupted on Democrats pushing “garbage” identity politics during a Monday episode.

Kasparian and Cenk Ugyur were discussing conservative influencers who have suggested women belong at home serving their spouse rather than being part of the workforce. Kasparian and Ugyur slammed the ideology, arguing that in today’s economy it’s not possible for most couples to have a single source of income to begin with.

Kasparian then went off on a tangent to shred identity politics. (RELATED: This Trad Housewife Gets It)

“The biggest change that some of you might have noticed with me is that I’m done with the identitarian garbage,” Kasparian said. “I’m done with it. It is a giant distraction, and the more we focus on it and it’s definitely very obvious to me when it comes to the left, the people who are supposed to be fighting for a better economic system, better economic conditions, better working conditions, all of that stuff pushed aside. Let’s focus on the identitarian stuff and the identitarian stuff by nature divides us and leads to more fights, more conflict, even among us. But that’s the point, anyway, sorry, that’s a little bit of a tangent, but I had to get that out.”

Ugyur said her tangent was relevant to the general conversation, which went on to cover claims that traditional wives in the 1950s were constantly high and that women were forced to stay home rather than given the option.