Cop Injured After Viral Tumble Down Playground Slide

Video footage of a Boston police officer tumbling down of a children’s slide and landing on his stomach has gone viral online, Boston 25 News reported.

The video captured the officer, in full uniform, trying out a slide at a newly renovated playground at Boston’s City Hall Plaza, according to the outlet.

As he goes down the slide, loud banging noises echo through the tube. He then appears at the opening of the slide legs-first and facedown, rocketing out onto the playground’s rubber surface. (RELATED: Children Suffer Burns From Playground Slides Doused With Acid)

A Boston police officer was hurt after tumbling down a children’s slide at the newly renovated playground at City Hall Plaza https://t.co/hbd4w50bGw pic.twitter.com/xTlE7XrV7R — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 1, 2023

The stunned officer lets out an “Oh fuck” as he rolls on the rubber surface, and a bystander can be heard laughing and asking why the slide was so fast.

“[The officer] was hurt and used his own personal medical insurance to be treated. He lost no time and has returned to work,” said Sergeant Detective John Boyle, per the New York Post.

The video, which has amassed millions of views on TikTok, prompted a flood of humorous comments.

“You gotta quit the force now. You’re on the internet forever coming down a slide like a fucking can of Diet Coke out of a vender machine? How do you set foot in the precinct?” one user commented.