Harris Faulkner Asks DeSantis Straight Up Why His Campaign Is A ‘Mission Failure’

Fox News’ Harris Faulkner asked Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis point blank Wednesday why his presidential campaign is a “mission failure.”

Faulkner asked DeSantis why his campaign appears to be a “failure” as he outspends former President Donald Trump but cannot surpass him in the polls.

WATCH:

“Another one of the things being talked about in your campaign, you led theGOP fundraising pack last quarter. You have also been out spending former President Trump while still lagging behind him in the polls,” Faulkner said. “There are concerns, governor, about your recent campaign reset. And you know, I did some reading on you, you’re former military, naval supervisor said about you critical to their missions when stationed in Guantanamo and Iraq for example. Your job was legal leadership in advising mission strategy and prisoner interrogations. Campaigns are like civilian missions. Your campaign had what recently looked like mission failure. Why?”

“You are looking at return on investment on everything. I set out the vision and if that vision isn’t realized then I make changes to go forward. I can tell you this. When you are on the ground in Iowa and New Hampshire like we’ve been over the last six days, those voters want to see you and when we are able to go meet with them, talk about our success in Florida and talk about me being the only military veteran in the race, talked about our vision for America, we get folks to join the team and so this is a long process,” DeSantis said.

“You have to be on the ground and go to all the small towns, Iowa, New Hampshire. We are doing that, and we are having a lot of success with doing that and we’re gonna continue to develop that. We are on the good track. Yes, we did raise more than both Biden and Trump and we actually spent less than Trump in the second quarter, but the reality is we’re continuing to have great success on all of those fronts. We’re looking forward to continuing the momentum.”