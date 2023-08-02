Mark Houck Announces Run For Congress

Mark Houck, the pro-life father of seven from Pennsylvania who was targeted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), has announced a run for Congress, according to his campaign website.

Houck is running for Pennsylvania’s 1st Congressional District, which is currently held by Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, according to the U.S. House of Representatives.

“I have seen first-hand what an out of control government can do to its citizens,” Houck’s campaign website reads. “I will fight to protect all people and their rights under God & our Constitution. My platform is based on common sense.” (RELATED: Father Raided By FBI Found Not Guilty Of Federal Charges Alleging He Assaulted Abortion Worker)

Big news! Mark Houck is primarying Brian Fitzpatrick. — Dom Giordano (@DomShow1210) August 2, 2023

He also wants to restore “traditional values & principles that are central to the American identity, such as faith, family, & freedom of speech, religion, & the right to bear arms,” his website says.

Houck was accused of assaulting a clinic escort outside of a Philadelphia-based Planned Parenthood in October 2021, according to a United States Attorney’s Office press release. The accusations claimed he violated Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act. Houck argued he was defending his 12-year-old son from harassment. At least 15 FBI agents with guns pointed stormed Houck’s home and arrested him in front of his children.

In January 2023, Houck was found not guilty.

.@HawleyMO just ripped into Merrick Garland for the DOJ’s arrest of pro-life father Mark Houck. “We’re supposed to hate long guns and assault style weapons, yet you’re happy to deploy them against Catholics and innocent children — happy to.” @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/XCxaDlxBml — Sarah Weaver (@SarahHopeWeaver) March 1, 2023

Houck is also Founder and President of the King’s Men, a non-profit ministry focusing “masculinity, fatherhood, and beloved sonship,” according to the March for Life on Twitter.