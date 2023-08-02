Let’s Put This In Terms Even Kamala Can Understand

It’s certainly not an underreported story that Democrats, and even some Republicans, are attacking the state of Florida over a curriculum that insists some American slaves learned skills despite the shackles of slavery.

The curriculum, I might add, was created and approved by black historians, but that didn’t matter to Kamala Harris, who flew to Florida to bash the state government for approving those standards.

Since Kamala had such choice words for this curriculum, Gov. Ron DeSantis invited her to discuss the standards and learn more about them. And since we all know Kamala Harris loves Venn diagrams, we put this in a way that she’ll understand.

