Dem Rep Invokes Trump’s Kids While Questioning Hunter Biden’s Former Business Partner

Democratic Rep. Dan Goldman of New York invoked former President Donald Trump’s children while questioning Devon Archer during Monday’s closed-door hearing about Hunter Biden’s overseas business dealings, according to the transcript of the testimony.

The transcript, released Thursday, shows that Goldman invoked Trump and his kids after Archer, a former Hunter Biden associate and business partner, testified that that the Biden “brand” made people “intimidated to mess with” Burisma, a Ukrainian energy firm that had Hunter Biden on its board of directors. Goldman asked Archer whether he thinks the Trump family has a “brand” from which Trump’s children could benefit or gain access, and also whether Archer had ever golfed with the former president, according to the transcript.

“Would you say that the Trump family has a brand?,” Goldman asked Archer.

“Absolutely,” Archer replied.

Archer’s attorney then interrupted Goldman as he was asking whether Donald Trump, Jr. “gets access,” saying that the inquiry was “so out of scope” and that Archer “doesn’t know anything about the Trump family.”

“Would you say that Donald Trump’s children benefit from their last name being Trump?,” Goldman then asked, to which Archer replied he “would speculate to say yes.” (RELATED: Devon Archer Testifies That Hunter Was On Burisma’s Board Due To Joe Biden’s ‘Value’)

Devon Archer Transcript by James Lynch

Goldman also asked Archer if he had ever golfed with Trump, according to the transcript.

“No, I haven’t played golf with him,” Archer responded.

“You never did play golf with Donald Trump?,” Goldman asked.

“Oh, I did play behind him. Sorry. Scratch that. I played behind him,” Archer said in response. “And then he came up to me at the clubhouse and talked— he didn’t know who I was, but he didn’t like my, like, athletic shorts.”

Goldman’s questions were part of two hours of questioning that Democrats were provided after Republicans in the hearing were provided the same amount of time to press Archer about Joe Biden’s possible role in his son’s alleged overseas business relationships, according to the transcript.

Goldman’s office did not respond immediately to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

