Drexel Basketball’s Terrence Butler Found Dead In Apartment

Terrence Butler, a forward on the Drexel University men’s basketball team, was found dead in his on-campus apartment Wednesday, according to the school. No other information is available.

A rising junior out of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, Butler was on the team as a reserve and played in eight games over two seasons with the Dragons.

“On behalf of the entire Drexel community, we extend our deepest sympathy to Terrence’s family, friends and teammates,” said university president John Fry in a statement. “In addition to being a student-athlete, Terrence was involved in numerous activities and organizations at Drexel and was a friend to many throughout the university community.”

Last season, Butler was selected to the Coastal Athletic Association Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll. He had been battling injuries for the past two years.

Butler is survived by his parents and two sisters.

Drexel University men’s basketball player, Terrence Butler, of Upper Marlboro, MD passed away in his on-campus apartment this morning according to the University. https://t.co/80p4tzMMz6 pic.twitter.com/W03ivrR3BS — Allison Papson (@AllisonPapson) August 3, 2023

Outside of basketball, people at Drexel University say Butler was a student that everyone knew and liked.

“Beautiful guy had a nice family. Everybody knew him, everybody on campus knew who he was, and he would treat everybody just the same. You know what I mean, good guy, family-oriented,” stated Mark Witalec, an employee at Drexel. (RELATED: MNU Football Player Myzelle Law Dies Unexpectedly After Practice From ‘Heat-Related Injuries,’ Family Says)

“He was a good kid. He came in every day for breakfast. Positive attitude, always upbeat, definitely going to be missed,” Drexel’s Marvin Saunders said.