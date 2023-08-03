Joe Biden Attended Dinner With Burisma Executive In DC, Devon Archer Testified

Hunter Biden’s longtime business associate Devon Archer testified to the House Oversight Committee that Joe and Hunter Biden had dinner with a Burisma executive at a Washington, D.C. café.

Joe Biden attended a dinner with Burisma executive Vadim Pozharskyi at Cafe Milano in Washington D.C. around April 2015 to talk about the World Food Programme, Archer testified Monday. (RELATED: Devon Archer Appears To Confirm Hunter Biden’s Involvement In Ukrainian Oligarch’s Visa Scheme)

“[T]urn your attention now to spring of 2015, dinner at Cafe Milano, where I believe Vice President Biden attended as well. Can you tell us about that dinner? Who was there?” the committee asked Archer.

“Yes, Vice President Biden did attend,” Archer said.

“At that diner, it was Vadym, Karim Massimov — so Vadym P. from Burisma; Karim Massimov; a Greek priest, Orthodox priest; I think — I believe someone from the World Food Programme,” he added.

At another point in the interview, Archer was asked for a second time about the dinner.

“That dinner was — I think we went over it before, but it was Vadym, Hunter, Joe, myself, Karim Massimov, a Greek Orthodox priest, maybe someone from World Food Programme,” he repeated.

“And what did Joe do at that dinner? Did he have dinner? How long was he there?” the committee asked.

“He had dinner. He had dinner,” Archer replied.

“I think we were supposed to talk about the World Food Programme. So there was some talk about that,” he added.

Later on, the dinner with Joe Biden and Vadim Pozharskyi came up for a third time.

“The second dinner, the one in 2015, that was a dinner about the World Food Programme? Is that right?” Archer was asked.

“Yes, that was the — there was an attendee from the World Food Programme,” he answered.

“And Hunter Biden is on the board of the World Food Program USA or something along those lines?”

“I think he was along — in 2015, he was,” Archer responded.

“And The Washington Post also reported that President Biden made an appearance at this dinner, which is also what you testified to. But the Washington Post reporting was that President Biden only spoke to his longtime friend, Father Alex Karloutsos, a prominent member of the Greek Orthodox Church, at that dinner. Does that coincide with your memory?”

“No.”

“What do you remember?”

“I remember just a regular dinner where there was a table of conversation and — you know, talked about the World Food Programme probably. I don’t recall, but it wasn’t — it wasn’t — that’s not correct reporting,” Archer said.

Left-wing Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler wrote a column in June 2021 where he claimed Joe Biden only talked to Karloutsos and did not spend much time at the dinner, based on interviews with Karloutsos and then-WFP USA President Rick Leach.

Archer could not remember specific details of the conversation aside from the discussion about the World Food Programme. Hunter Biden was chairman of World Food Programme USA, a fundraising arm of the organization, when the dinner took place, and sat on the board of Burisma.

The day after the dinner, Pozharskyi thanked Hunter Biden for introducing him to Joe Biden, according to emails on Hunter Biden’s laptop first reported by the New York Post.

“Dear Hunter, thank you for inviting me to DC and giving an opportunity to meet your father and spent [sic] some time together,” Pozharskyi said on April 17, 2015, Biden’s email archive shows.

“It’s realty [sic] an honor and pleasure,” the Ukrainian added.

Joe Biden’s dinner with Pozharskyi took place roughly a year after the dinner then-VP Biden had with Russian oligarch Elena Baturina at Cafe Milano in Spring 2014, Archer testified.