‘No One Could Have Predicted It’: Blue State Gov. Announces $108 Million Program To Address Pandemic Learning Loss

Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday announced over $100 million in funding for New York schools to address pandemic-era learning loss and trauma, according to a press release.

Hochul said that $100 million would be used to address pandemic learning loss and trauma when schools were closed due to Covid-19, and that $8 million would go to creating mental health clinics in schools, according to the press release. Hochul gave a speech laying out the specifics of the program, saying individual school districts or a consortium of school districts would be able to apply for grants from the program. (RELATED: Students Could Lose $70,000 Each In Their Lifetimes Thanks To Pandemic Learning Loss)

As governor, I won’t let learning loss and shattered mental health be the lasting legacy of the pandemic. By investing in efforts to pinpoint where students have fallen behind and get them the mental health resources they need, we will help get our kids back on track. pic.twitter.com/oaYCNnil2X — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) August 3, 2023

“No one could have predicted it,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said talking about pandemic learning loss.

“Something happened during that period of time, unforeseen, no one at the beginning of the pandemic in March of 2020 could have foreseen that three years later despite the fact that we had vaccinations, we saved lives and people are starting to get back to work and feeling somewhat normal again we could not of foreseen the impact that this has had on our most vulnerable, our kids,” Hochul said.

“The new State matching fund, the $100 million Recover from COVID School Program, will provide funding to create or expand programs to help students address trauma caused by the pandemic, prioritizing school districts with the highest need,” according to the press release.

New York schools didn’t fully reopen from COVID-19 until September 2021. New Mexico, Illinois and New Hampshire began offering tutoring to combat pandemic learning loss. Students need more than four extra months in school to catch up with grade-level expectations, a July report from the NWEA, a nonprofit organization that provides grades Pre-K-12 assessment data, said.

“The effects of the pandemic on our students were devastating and irreversible,” Hochul said.

Hochul’s office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

