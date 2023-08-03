Kia And Hyundai Recall 92,000 Vehicles Due To Fire Risk

Hyundai and Kia have recalled 92,000 vehicles, urging owners to park their cars away from structures until repairs can be made due to a fire risk, safety regulators announced Thursday.

The automakers determined that due to faulty electrical components found within the electronic controller for the Idle Stop & Go oil pump assembly, the pump controller could overheat. Vehicle owners have been advised to park their vehicles outside of their garages and away from structures as the overheating could lead to a potential fire, the outlet continued.

The recall affects certain Hyundais, including some 2023 and 2024 Palisades, as well as some 2023 Tucson, Sonata, Elantra and Kona vehicles. Kia Vehicles affected by the recall include 2023-2024 Seltos, 2023 Souls, and the 2023 Sportage.

Prior to the recall, Kia noted it had received six reports of melting components, but no incidents of fire or injury, while Hyundai had four reported “thermal incidents,” but no injuries according to the Associated Press (AP).

In March 2023, Hyundai and Kia recalled 570,000 vehicles due to a fire risk associated with tow-hitch harnesses. The affected models were subject to water accumulation on the tow hitch harness circuit board, which increased the potential for an electrical short, and ultimately a fire, Car and Driver reported at the time.

Thieves have also targeted Hyundai and Kia vehicles after video surfaced on TikTok showing how to easily steal the vehicles, leading to an alarming increase in car thefts throughout the country. (RELATED: Officials Urge Companies To Recall Vehicles Amid Surge In Carjackings)

Owners of the affected vehicles associated with this recall should expect to be notified in September when they can schedule repairs, the AP reported.