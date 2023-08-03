‘Too Honest’: Pence Campaign Releases Merch Quoting Trump Indictment

Former Vice President Mike Pence’s 2024 campaign is selling merchandise that takes a direct quote from the third indictment of former President Donald Trump, “Too Honest.”

Pence is a major character in the new charges brought against Trump, as he testified before the grand jury, is mentioned numerous times in the indictment and his private notes are being used as evidence in the case. The former vice president has been vocal in condemning Trump’s alleged involvement in Jan. 6 and alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election, and the quote is derived from a portion of the indictment that details the former president calling Pence “too honest” days before Jan. 6. (RELATED: Will Third Trump Indictment Boost Mike Pence’s Candidacy? Fat Chance, Experts Say)

“The Defendant called the Vice President and berated him because he had learned that the Vice President had opposed a lawsuit seeking a judicial decision that, at the certification, the Vice President had the authority to reject or return votes to the states under the Constitution. The Vice President responded that he thought there was no constitutional basis for such authority and that it was improper,” the indictment reads. “In response, the Defendant told the Vice President, ‘You’re too honest.'”

The campaign dropped a white shirt and hat with the phrase “Too Honest” on the front, Pence’s signature below and “Mike Pence for President” displayed on the back, according to WinRed’s website selling the merchandise.

Pence has since defended his role in certifying the 2020 election, and commended the third indictment where Special Counsel Jack Smith charged Trump with “Conspiracy to defraud the United States,” “Conspiracy to corruptly obstruct and impede the January 6 proceedings” and “A conspiracy against the right to vote and to have one’s vote counted.”

The former vice president told Martha MacCallum Wednesday that Trump and his “gaggle of crack pot lawyers” asked him to “reject votes” during the certification process in the Senate.

“Today’s indictment serves as an important reminder: anyone who puts himself over the Constitution should never be President of the United States,” Pence said in a statement Tuesday. “I will have more to say about the government’s case after reviewing the indictment. The former president is entitled to the presumption of innocence but with this indictment, his candidacy means more talk about January 6th and more distractions.”

Trump is set to be arraigned Thursday at 4 p.m. at the Elijah Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse in Washington, D.C.

The RealClearPolitics average for a 2024 national Republican primary, based on polls conducted between July 12 and July 30, indicates Trump has 53.9% support, while Pence is several spots back with 4.4%

The former president did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.