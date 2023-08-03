Over Half Of Americans Think The Biden Administration Has An Ethics Problem: POLL

Over half of Americans negatively view the Biden administration’s ethics, according to a Gallup poll released on Thursday.

Only 42% of people rate the ethics of “top Biden administration officials” as either good or excellent, while 55% of people see the administration’s ethics as not good or poor, according to Gallup. The Biden and Trump administrations are the only presidential administrations since 1983 to have lower than a 50% positive ethics rating. (RELATED: Over 70% Of Americans Believe Politics Played A Role In Trump Indictment: POLL)

By party, only 6% of Republicans and 41% of Independents viewed the Biden administration as having good ethics, while 84% of Democrats said the same, Gallup reported.

Other Democratic administrations, like Barack Obama’s and Bill Clinton’s, were viewed by at least 50% or more of Americans as having good ethics.

Another poll found that 70% of Americans believe Biden should not run for re-election in 2024, according to NBC News.

New Gallup Poll: Read How Americans Rate Biden Admin’s Ethics https://t.co/koaKrp6FB9 — GallupNews (@GallupNews) August 3, 2023

The same was true of other former presidents — the Reagan administration’s ethics were viewed positively by 64% of Americans, according to Gallup. George W. Bush’s administration’s ethics approval rating varied during his tenure, from 74% in 2002 to 51% in 2005.

Biden currently has a 40% approval rating, down from a 57% high in 2021, according to a separate Gallup poll. Similar numbers were reported in another survey that found Biden had an approval rating of 42%, according to a Real Clear Politics poll from Wednesday.

Gallup’s polling regarding the Biden administration’s ethics rating was conducted from July 3 to July 27 with a random sample of 1,015 participants across all 50 states. The poll had a confidence interval of 95% and a margin of error of ± five points.

The ratings of other former presidential administration’s ethics were collected at half a survey sample, collected through ABC/Washington Post Trends or collected based on registered voters, according to Gallup.

