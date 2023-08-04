Appeals Court Lets Biden Admin Enforce Asylum Restrictions – For Now

An appeals court let the Biden administration enforce asylum restrictions used to mitigate the flow of illegal migrants for the time being, according to a Thursday evening court filing.

The Ninth Circuit court panel of judges paused a previous ruling to end the Biden administration’s program that turned away illegal migrants seeking asylum if they passed through a safe country and didn’t seek protections there before, according to the filing. U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California Judge Jon S. Tigar, who was appointed by former President Barack Obama, ruled on July 25 that the policy was “contrary to law” because it violates Congress’ intent. (RELATED: Biden Admin Spends Millions On Program That Helps Illegal Immigrants Access Social Services, Avoid Electronic Tracking)

The Biden administration previously appealed Tigar’s ruling, which he later rejected Tuesday.

“If the rule gets stopped, it will just encourage more to make the journey, it will allow smugglers to continue the human exploitation, more people will overwhelm our agents, our ports and local resources. Immigration advocates have also heavily scrutinized the Biden administration’s use of CBP One, an app where migrants can schedule appointments for entry to begin asylum proceedings in the U.S.,” Chris Clem, former chief patrol agent for the Yuma sector in Arizona, previously told the Daily Caller News Foundation about the implications of the original lawsuit.

Illegal migration at the southern border is spiking after dropping in June. In July, Border Patrol agents recorded more than 130,000 migrant encounters, which is up from roughly 99,000 in June.

