‘A Lot Closer To It Than You Think’: Trump Warns Against ‘War Like No Other’ If Ukraine Conflict Escalates

Former President Donald Trump argued during the Alabama GOP Dinner on Friday that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine could have a devastating impact for the world.

Trump emphasized the importance of ending the war between the two nations immediately. He stated that allowing the conflict to drag on could have cataclysmic consequences for the rest of the world. (RELATED: Trump Jokes He Needs ‘One More Indictment’ To Win Election)

“I will have the horrible war between Russia and Ukraine settled,” he said. “I know ’em both very well. They will settle.”

He declared that he would accomplish this “very, very quickly,” and said that he’s the only candidate capable of securing peace between the two nations in a swift manner.

“I’m the only candidate who can make this promise. I will prevent World War III, and don’t kid yourself — we’re a lot closer to it than you think. A lot closer.”

The former president indicated that modern technology would make a third world war far more destructive and deadly than the first two.

“And that would be a war like no other, because we wouldn’t have army tanks going back and forth, shooting. They have nuclear. The levels of power are not to be believed,” he added.

Trump has made ending the conflict between Ukraine and Russia a central campaign promise. In March, the former president declared that he would end the war between the two nations in 24 hours.

“When I say yes, I will get a settlement very quickly … I will have a settlement within 24 hours. Standing before you today, I’m the only candidate to make that promise. I will stand in the way of the Third World War we are heading for,” Trump said in March, Yahoo reported.