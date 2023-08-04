German Influencers Accused Of Destroying 150-Year-Old Statue In Social Media Stunt

A group of young German tourists allegedly destroyed a priceless 19th-century Italian fountain statue, EuroNews reported Friday.

The tourists allegedly toppled the historical statue, known as the Domina, while attempting to take photographs standing on it. The Domina is estimated to be worth approximately $235,000 USD and was a cherished symbol that protected the historic Villa Alceo in a small Italian town, reported EuroNews.

“Domina was in a way the woman who protected the villa,” stated Bruno Golferini, the manager of Villa Alceo, according to EuroNews. “Sadly, there are these ignorant people who do these kind of things.” (RELATED: REPORT: Vegan ‘Raw Food’ Influencer Dead From Exhaustion, Starvation)

Seventeen German tourists rented Villa Aleco and ignored the warnings not to enter the fountain area, the outlet reported. The statue was knocked over and shattered beyond repair.

“When we realized it, it was too late,” Golferini told Italian news station TGCOM 24. “The boys did not respect the ban on entering the fountain and were filmed by video surveillance cameras while two of them embraced the statue, dropping it and destroying it, while four of their comrades shot videos with their cell phones.”

“Instead of influencers, call them stupids,” Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini, posted on Instagram.

This is the second time Italian authorities are investigating influencers for destroying a historical landmark this summer. A male tourist stands accused of etching “Ivan + Hayley 23” on the stone wall of the ancient amphitheater.