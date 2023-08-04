LongHorn Steakhouse Throws Party For Man Who Grilled 1 Million Steaks

An Ohio man received an honorary party from LongHorn Steakhouse after he reached the milestone of grilling one million steaks.

Leadership from LongHorn Steakhouse surprised Tony Behrens of Symmes Township with a party that included his co-workers and family after he had grilled one million steaks with the company, according to WCPO News. (RELATED: Venezuela’s Socialist President Dines At World-Famous Steakhouse While His Citizens Starve)

Behrens, who has been with the company for 26 years, received the honorary title of “LongHorn Steakhouse Grill Master Legend,” something that only 25 others have received, a spokesperson told the outlet.

During the celebration, the chain gave Behrens a surprise check of $5,000, along with a special gold chef jacket, the outlet reported.

Each restaurant location within the company is said to have a team of highly skilled and trained grill masters. The grill masters get to select the perfect cut for steaks so that they can be cooked for “each guest’s unique taste,” the company said in a press release, according to the outlet.

There are roughly more than 500 LongHorn Steakhouse locations spread across 42 states.

