Partner For NYC’s Anti-Violence Movement Caught In Gun, Drug Bust

The head of a New York City anti-violence group that has partnered with Democratic Mayor Eric Adams was charged in a massive weapons and drug bust, according to the Washington Free Beacon.

Michael Rodriguez, who heads the group Bronx Rises Against Gun Violence, is facing drug and weapons charges after police found two illegal guns in his home. He’s also accused of supplying drugs to dealers.

This dude worked with the Adams administration on its “Blueprint to End Gun Violence.” Oh, the irony!

