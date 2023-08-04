You Won’t Believe What Protestors Said At Trump’s Arraignment

Crazy things came out of protesters’ mouths in front of the courthouse where former President Donald Trump’s arraignment took place.

Protesters gathered outside of the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Courthouse where Trump appeared for his Thursday arraignment related to his third indictment. Special Counsel Jack Smith charged the former president with four charges related to his conduct on January 6, 2021. (RELATED: INVESTIGATION: Would Americans Rather Party With Trump Or Biden?)

Watch the protesters react to Trump’s arraignment in the latest Man vs Street video here: