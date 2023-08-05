Biden Admin Pays Chinese Company To Give Diversity Training For American Consulate Staffers

The Biden administration has sent tens of thousands of dollars to a Chinese company to train a U.S. consulate in China on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies, according to public grants.

The U.S. State Department in 2022 awarded $42,780 to Schouten Education Consulting, according to USASpending.gov. Schouten Education Consulting was given these funds to provide a “DEIA training workshop” to the U.S. Consulate General Guangzhou.

Many industries quickly made DEI initiatives a priority and hired chief diversity officers following the death of George Floyd in 2020. Under 50% of companies in the S&P 500 had chief diversity officers in 2018, but over 75% of companies had such a position by 2022.

In 2021, President Joe Biden signed a DEI executive order that would advance opportunities for “people of color; women; first-generation professionals and immigrants; individuals with disabilities; LGBTQ+ individuals,” according to the White House.

Proud to speak to our great Guangzhou Consulate staff under the leadership of Consul General Lisa Heller. They assist the 20,000+ U.S. citizens in South China, operate the 6th largest immigrant visa processing post in the world, and help U.S. firms to compete here. pic.twitter.com/usa7cIYjZg — Ambassador Nicholas Burns (@USAmbChina) March 2, 2023

The consulate is an extension of the U.S. Embassy in Beijing, which provides services such as issuing U.S. passports and visas, and also seeks to “promote the diplomatic goals of the United States government,” according to the consulate’s website. (RELATED: ‘Out Of Control’: Diversity Initiatives Exploded At Top Office For Federal Courts In 2022)

“The U.S. Consulate continues to strive to more effectively meet the needs of American citizens and U.S. companies, as well as promote the diplomatic goals of the United States government,” the consulate’s website states. “Much as Guangzhou has acted as the world’s window into its most populous country, so the Consulate will continue to serve as America’s link to South China.”

The White House, State Department and Schouten did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

