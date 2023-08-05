‘He’ll Never Be Perfect’: Former Stripper Alleges Hunter Biden Craves Approval From Father

Hunter Biden allegedly seeks approval and validation from his father, President Joe Biden, and has fears “he’ll never be perfect,” a former stripper and supposed friend of Hunter told the New York Post.

The source, who is known as “Kennedy” alleges “everything” Hunter Biden has done has been for the “approval” of his father and that the son of the president allegedly feels “he’ll never be as good as his brother,” Beau Biden, was, the New York Post reported. The elder son of Joe Biden, Beau Biden, passed away from brain cancer May 30, 2015 at the age of 46.

“He’d say he’ll never be as good as his brother. ‘I have to do this for my dad,'” Kennedy claimed to the outlet. “Everything he did was for approval from his dad.”

Hunter Biden seeks approval from his dad Joe and fears ‘he’ll never be as good as his brother’ Beau: ex-stripper https://t.co/yvAqwbaQxo pic.twitter.com/EwCWdEdnoj — New York Post (@nypost) August 5, 2023

The 35-year-old stay-at-home mom known as “Kennedy” described Hunter Biden as being a “man who just obviously wanted to please his father.” She added it comes from a desire “to be perfect — and compared to Beau he’ll never be perfect,” she claimed to the outlet.

Before his passing, Beau Biden served as the Attorney General of Delaware between Jan. 2, 2007 and Jan. 6, 2015. Beau Biden also announced in April 2014 he was running for governor of Delaware, according to Reuters.

Additionally, Beau Biden joined the Delaware Army National Guard in 2003 and was deployed to Iraq in 2008 for a year-long tour.

“I think having lost Beau was like a major trigger for him to get super lost into addiction,” Kennedy claimed to the New York Post, suggesting that losing his brother may have “shook” Hunter Biden to his core.

Hunter Biden previously opened up about his struggles with drug addiction. In 2014, he was discharged from the Navy Reserve after failing a drug test, according to NBC News. After his brother’s death, his addiction only got worse, CBS News reported.

“He just was very sad,” Kennedy alleged to the NYP. “And I think that is basically all addicts. It’s depression. It’s not feeling good enough. I feel he was just a super sad guy.”