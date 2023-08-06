Elon Musk Says Twitter Will Pay Legal Fees For People Canceled For Likes, Posts

Elon Musk announced in a tweet Saturday that Twitter would pay the legal bills of people who are treated unfairly by employers for engaging with content on the platform.

Cancel culture is a hot topic on Twitter recently, with NASCAR driver Noah Gregson getting suspended for liking a meme and the president of the Center for the Study of Partisanship and Ideology, Richard Hanania, coming under fire for past comments about race reported by the Huffington Post. Musk announced to Twitter users that there would be “no limit” to legal bills from people who are “unfairly treated” by employers for posting or liking content on Twitter. (RELATED: ‘You Just Lied’: Elon Musk Presses BBC Journalist Who Said There’s A Rise In Hateful Content On Twitter)

“If you were unfairly treated by your employer due to posting or liking something on this platform, we will fund your legal bill. No limit. Please let us know,” Musk wrote in a tweet.

If you were unfairly treated by your employer due to posting or liking something on this platform, we will fund your legal bill. No limit. Please let us know. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2023

“Elon understands that nothing changes behavior in the United States faster than threat of legal action,” BloomTech CEO Austin Allred said in response to Musk’s tweet.

“We won’t just sue, it will be extremely loud and we will go after the boards of directors of the companies,” Musk responded back.

And we won’t just sue, it will be extremely loud and we will go after the boards of directors of the companies too — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2023

Musk previously labeled himself a “free speech absolutist,” but has also said that “There’s a big difference between freedom of speech and freedom of reach.”

“We’ll get back to you soon,” Twitter’s press email responded to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

