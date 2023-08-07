Dem State Rep Accused Republican Colleague Of Crying ‘Fake Tears’ During Abortion Bill Debate, Texts Show

Democratic state Sen. Stacy Brenner of Maine accused Republican state Rep. Laurel Libby of having “fake tears” when condemning late-term abortion legislation, according to text messages obtained by Bangor Daily News.

The texts were revealed as part of a Freedom of Access request and showed Maine Democrats scrambling to get Bill 1619 passed on June 22, which would allow a doctor to perform abortions after 24 weeks if deemed necessary, according to Bangor Daily News. Several of the messages showed Brenner and Democratic state House Majority Leader Maureen Terry mocking Libby, who broke down in tears when discussing her oldest daughter whom she had been told would be born with potentially life-threatening health issues but was now a healthy 13-year-old. (RELATED: Meta Oversight Board To Weigh In On Abortion Speech Policy)

“Girl… how are you? How’s this going to go?” Brenner asked Terry. “Also… LL has fake tears.”

Brenner also sent Terry a Pinterest post captioned “How to Make Fake Tears” for your “sad cry-baby eyes,” according to the description. Terry simply replied to the message with a “haha” reaction, according to BDN.

Brenner said that the texts were sent “in the heat of the moment,” according to a statement to BDN.

“I want to be clear that I deeply respect my colleagues on both sides of the aisle and those who may not share my views on this issue,” Brenner said. “That text exchange reflects a moment in time and does not reflect how I feel about my colleagues at large.”

The bill was narrowly passed in the House several days later on June 27 with 73 votes in favor, 69 against and 9 absent, according to the bill’s summary. The Senate pushed the legislation through with a wider margin of 20 yeas and 11 nays on July 6 before being signed into law by Democratic Gov. Janet Mills on July 19, according to a press release.

Libby, Brenner and Terry did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

