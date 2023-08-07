A Special Election In Key Swing State Could Send Shock Waves Through The DNC

An upcoming special election on a ballot measure in Ohio has the potential to dictate election strategy for Democrats — and Republicans — in 2024. Following the overturn of Roe v. Wade in June 2022, the issue of abortion has become even more polarizing, with many Republicans running from the issue ahead of the presidential election in 2024. One notable exception has been in Ohio, as the GOP and pro-life groups campaign for a ballot measure that could have consequences for the future of abortion in the state.