‘Next To The Eggs’: Transgender Person Sues Ex To Get Back Testicles Allegedly Stored In Fridge

A transgender-identifying person in Pontiac, Michigan, is suing his ex-boyfriend for allegedly keeping his testicles in a jar in the fridge and refusing to return them, the Detroit News reports.

“Defendant retains possession of my surgically extracted testicles, preserved in (a) Mason jar, kept in (the) fridge next to the eggs. Demand immediate return of my human remains specimen and damages of $6,500,” Brianna Kingsley, a 40-year-old biological man who identifies as a woman, said in an affidavit, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Michigan Public School Appears To Hide ‘Gender Support Plans’ From Students’ Parents)

Kingsley made the claims against 37-year-old William Wojciechowski in Pontiac’s 50th District Court in a two-page affidavit Thursday. Wojciechowski says he sees the affidavit as a continuation of his ex’s prolonged pattern of harassment and threats against him.

Transgender woman files court claim demanding testicles back from exhttps://t.co/qURmkK1u9d — The Detroit News (@detroitnews) August 4, 2023

“She’s been harassing me ever since we broke up,” he said. “I had to take out a PPO against her.”

“I don’t owe her anything,” Wojciechowski added.

Kingsley pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor assault in 2020 and spent two months in jail for pulling a knife on his transgender roommate on Christmas in 2019. At the time of the Christmas arrest, Kingsley had outstanding warrants for assault and obstructing police, and a drunk driving charge.

“We were unable to get anyone to articulate what the reason was for the altercation,” police said at the time.