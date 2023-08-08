‘You F*cking Stink!’: Yankees Manager Hilariously Mocks Umpire In Heated Exchange, Gets Ejected After

He might have a career in acting if baseball doesn’t work out.

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone got ejected in the 8th inning after verbally and physically mocking the umpire during the Yankees’ 5-1 loss against the White Sox. Anthony Volpe struck out looking, and Boone did not like the call. Ironically, the pitch appeared to be well inside the strike zone. (RELATED: Batter Hits Catcher In Head With Backswing. Pitcher Then Gets Ejected For Revenge)

Aaron Boone drawing a line in the dirt and imitating the umpire is an all-time legendary ejection pic.twitter.com/UMPA2LkulX — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 8, 2023

Regardless, Boone made an effort to make his feelings known. He could be heard on broadcast saying, “You F**king Stink!” to umpire Laz Diaz, according to the New York Post.

Boone then walked over to the plate where he crouched down and drew a line in the dirt where he believed the ball had actually gone. He stood up and pretended to call strike three emphatically.

The incident stemmed from a few questionable calls from the umpire, which led to Boone’s outburst and his immediate ejection. Laz and Boone shouted at each other before being separated by other officials. Laz can be seen saying, “Just go. Just go,” per Yahoo Sports.

Before leaving the field Boone appeared to say, “I hear about it every f–king day… You’re s–t,” per the NYP.

Aaron Boone with an ALL TIME ejection 😂 pic.twitter.com/xeq5KuPXMj — Baseball Quotes (@BaseballQuotes1) August 8, 2023

The White Sox led 2-1 at the time of Boone’s ejection. They went on to win the game 5-1.