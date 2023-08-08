Cha-Cha Slide Creator Dead At 58

DJ Casper, the creator of the international dance sensation the “Cha-Cha Slide,” died Monday at age 58.

The Chicago-born musician passed away after a battle with cancer, according to ABC 7. He was diagnosed in 2016 with kidney and liver cancer, and had been receiving medical treatment for the last seven years. His wife, Kim, announced his passing on Monday, noting that he was surrounded by his loved ones until the end.

In May, Casper sat down with ABC 7 for what would be his last TV interview. During the interview, the DJ vowed to remain positive, despite his ongoing health struggles. “They diagnosed me in 2016 with two kinds of cancer, which is renal and Neuroendocrine, which is kidney and liver,” he said. “They went in to try to do surgery, and they found out the kidney was connected to the main artery, so they decided not to do it and just treat it.”

Though Casper is best known for creating the “Cha-Cha Slide,” he never thought the song would become the sensation it still is today. “When I first did it, I did it as an aerobic exercise for my nephew at Bally’s,” he told the outlet. “From there, it just took off. Elroy Smith from WGCI grabbed ahold of it.” (RELATED: Elon Musk Vibing To Rufus Du Sol Is Required Viewing)

The song, which teaches listeners the accompanying dance via Casper’s lyrics, went on to become a staple at weddings, parties and other social events. You can watch DJ Casper’s final interview here: