‘Maybe You’ll Learn’: Dagen McDowell Says NYC Liberals Alarmed By Migrant Crisis Deserve ‘Zero Sympathy’

Fox News’ Dagen McDowell said Tuesday she has “no sympathy” for New York City liberals alarmed by the migrant crisis.

McDowell said the residents in New York City voting for liberals and Democratic Mayor Eric Adams should not be astounded when a surge of illegal migrants are practically in their backyard.

“I have zero sympathy for people who are upset about this,” McDowell said. “These moms on the Upper East Side, who are banding together, it’s not a reach to note this is what they vote for. They vote for Democrats up and down the ballot all day long, and they never thought this problem would arise in their parks, in their playgrounds. But when you vote for Democrats, and they open the border, see, again, ‘it was not on my doorstep,’ they just thought ‘oh, it will just be a border town, border county, border state issue.'”

“Oh, it was hurting their children. Well, guess what? It’s now hurting your children. And leave it up to the Democrats to set fire to money. That shelter cost more than $600,000, and they had to tear it up last fall. Oh, it also trample on your kids. Maybe you’ll learn,” she concluded.

Adams announced the construction of a new taxpayer-funded tent city for migrants on Randall’s Island. It intends to house 57,000 illegal migrants. (RELATED: ‘He Believes This Is A Hollywood Script’: Eric Adams Hits Back At Texas Gov. Abbott For Bussing Migrants To NYC)

Migrants have been bused to New York City from Texas, Arizona and Colorado, leaving New York City officials overwhelmed. In September, the city constructed tents and cots to house 13,000 migrants who arrived in the city via bus from border states.