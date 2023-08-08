‘Funding Russia’s Uranium Racket’: Jesse Watters Hammers Biden Admin For Halting Uranium Mining

Fox News host Jesse Watters blasted President Joe Biden for halting uranium mining near the Grand Canyon, saying it aided Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Biden signed an order declaring a national monument around the Grand Canyon Tuesday, barring new uranium mining projects, NPR reported. It was the fifth national monument of his presidency, and the fourth that has been used to block mining and other economic development, according to NPR. (RELATED: ‘People Want To Drive Gasoline-Powered Cars’: Former Trump Admin Official Rips Biden’s EV Push)

“When you designate something as a national monument, you automatically stop all industrial and commercial activity in the area, meaning what Joe Biden is really doing is blocking mining activity on a million acres bordering the Grand Canyon,” Watters said. “What kind of mining? Uranium mining. Why would Joe Biden block uranium mining? Uranium is used for nuclear power plants, nuclear-powered subs, electricity, no emissions. It’s also used for radiation treatments to cure cancer. Curing cancer and reducing emissions are two of Joe Biden’s biggest initiatives.”

WATCH:



“So does the United States have enough uranium stockpiled to just ban uranium mining from a million acres?,” Watters asked . “The answer is no. The United States imports 95% of our uranium. A major energy sector and national security sector entirely dependent on other countries.”

Watters noted some of the countries the United States imports uranium from, including Russia and Kazakhstan, while also noting that Canada and Africa are also major sources of Uranium.

“Joe Biden is single-handedly losing Africa. The Biden administration has watched African allies be toppled by coup after coup and fall into Russia’s orbit,” Watters said. “Niger one of the biggest uranium producers in the world, huge untapped reserves, a former French colony and an American ally just fell to a military coup, a month after our secretary of State visited and brought suitcases full of cash and said everything is fine. Now Russia owns Niger’s uranium.”

Col. Amadou Abdramane led a coup that toppled Niger’s government July 27, and reportedly sought assistance from the Wagner Group, a Russian private military company to prevent military intervention from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

“Russia already supplies 14% of our uranium, we pay Russia a billion dollars a year for it and their satellites Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan control our supply chain,” Watters said. “Now you add Niger to the mix a new Russian satellite – they control over 60% of the world’s uranium supply. Now Joe Biden is totally funding Russia’s uranium racket.”

