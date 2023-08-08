DeSantis Slips To Single Digits In Key Early Primary State, Ties With Christie: POLL

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis slipped into the single digits in the key early primary state of New Hampshire and tied with former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, according to a Monday poll.

DeSantis and Christie both garnered 9% support among a crowded Republican primary field in the state behind former President Donald Trump who had 43% support, according to a co/efficient poll. Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley followed at 7%, with former South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy just behind her at 5% each.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum was ahead of former Vice President Mike Pence with 4% and 3%, respectively, according to the poll. The survey indicated that 13% of likely GOP primary voters remain undecided. (RELATED: DeSantis Is Hitting The Reset Button After Months Of Campaign Woes. But Will It Work?)

The poll comes as DeSantis’ campaign undergoes a reset, including shedding staff to streamline operations, making more media appearances and doing smaller, more grassroots events to present the governor on a more personal level.

Christie is largely focusing his White House bid on New Hampshire, which is where he launched his presidential campaign in early June. The former governor withdrew from the 2016 GOP primary after finishing in sixth place with only 7.4% support.

A mid July survey conducted by the University of New Hampshire suggested Trump and DeSantis led the crowded field in the state with 37% and 23%, respectively, followed by Scott with 8%. Christie and Burgum tied for fourth with 6% each, ahead of Ramaswamy at 5%.

In other key early primary states, the former president continues to lead by double digits. Trump is ahead of DeSantis by 24 points in Iowa and by 30 points in Nevada; the former president also leads with 48% in South Carolina, ahead of both Haley and DeSantis at 14% and 13%, respectively.

The RealClearPolitics (RCP) average for a 2024 national Republican primary, based on polls conducted between July 12 and August 3, indicates Trump leads the crowded field with 53.7%, followed by DeSantis with 15.7%, Ramaswamy with 6%, Pence with 5.1%, Haley with 3.6%, Scott with 2.9% and Christie with 2.3%, with all other contenders garnering less than 1% support.

The co/efficient poll surveyed 862 likely GOP primary voters in New Hampshire from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.3 points.

