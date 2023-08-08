Video Captures Car In India With Little Girl In It Falling Into Waterfall. Dad Who Can’t Swim Jumps In To Rescue Her

A video emerged of a car falling off a rocky ledge into a waterfall pond in west-central India with a person falling out of the car and into the pond, The Times of India reported Tuesday.

The accident occurred at a tourist spot in Indore, a west-central city, according to The Times of India. Tayyab Ali, 40, reportedly was visiting the tourist site with his wife Zehra and 12-year-old daughter Zaunak. Zaunak had gotten into the car to change after having bathed under the waterfall when the car rolled backward down the slope and fell into the water, despite Ali’s efforts to bring the car to a stop. (RELATED: Dad Drowns Trying To Save His Two Daughters From Pond)

Terrifying moment car falls into India waterfall pool.

Some people then jumped in to save the father and daughter. No major injuries were reported.#waterfall pic.twitter.com/jq9vpBR8En — Uelinton Arakaki (@ArakakiUelinton) August 8, 2023

Ali, who reportedly could not swim, jumped into the pool to save Zaunak as the water quickly began filling up the car, but they both reportedly began to drown.

A man could be seen in the dramatic video clasping his hand on his head momentarily in shock, after which the instinct to rescue kicked in and he jumped into the pool and swam towards the scene, amid high-pitched screams possibly from the girl.

Fellow tourists reportedly jumped into the pond and saved both father and daughter, who were thereafter treated in the hospital for minor injuries.

Ali reportedly made a statement to the local police in which he reportedly said the handbrake “accidentally got disengaged” and that as the car was parked on a slope that descended to the pond, the car dragged him along as he tried to stop it.

Local police reportedly often warned people to stop parking near the waterfall.