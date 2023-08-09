Michigan Mom Charged With Purchasing Guns For Son Who Threatened Politicians

The mother of a 30-year-old man in Michigan accused of threatening Democratic politicians was charged Tuesday with lying when she purchased firearms later found to be in her son’s possession, according to The Associated Press.

Michelle Berka’s son, Randall Berka II, was charged in March with illegally possessing guns after federal prosecutors said he made death threats on social media against LGBTQ persons, the governor and President, according to the AP. Authorities allege that Michelle Berka lied knowingly when she purchased firearms that were later given to another person, according to an indictment revealed Tuesday. (RELATED: FBI Allegedly Played ‘Larger Role’ In Whitmer Kidnapping Plot Than Previously Known, According To Report)

The indictment doesn’t reveal the name of the person whom the weapons were purchased for, but her son was arrested with four of the same firearms in March, according to the AP.

Randall Berka II allegedly wrote that “biden deserves to die” on his YouTube account and also allegedly said that he was “more than willing tot kill whitmer,” according to the AP. Randall Berka II was previously involuntarily committed and declared incapacitated in 2012, which bans him from possessing firearms, the FBI told the AP.

Michelle Berka could possibly be imprisoned for up to ten years if convicted, according to the AP.

The FBI did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

