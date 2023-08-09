Dem Rep Tells Reporter She ‘Championed’ Infrastructure Bill Despite Voting Against It

Democratic Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri claimed Wednesday she “championed” the bipartisan infrastructure bill, despite having voted against it in the House of Representatives.

“Obviously Congresswoman Bush voted for the bipartisan infrastructure law, which made that happen, was a leader in that,” Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm said, prompting a reporter to ask Bush for a clarification of her position on the legislation. (RELATED: Cori Bush Claims GOP Opposition To Corporate Climate Mandates Puts ‘Black And Brown’ People ‘In Harm’s Way’)

“I said before, the bipartisan infrastructure bill is — is the bill that I worked with, that I championed from the very beginning,” Bush claimed.

Bush was one of six Democrats in the House of Representatives, known as “The Squad,” who voted against passage of THE final version of the $1.2 billion bipartisan infrastructure bill on Nov. 5, 2021, which drew the support of 13 Republicans in that body. Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jamaal Bowman of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts joined Bush in voting “Nay” on the bill.

“A vote in favor of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act alone would have jeopardized our leverage to improve the livelihood of our health care workers, our children, our caregivers, our seniors, and the future of our environment,” Bush said in a statement released after the vote. “That’s why I joined several of my close colleagues in standing firm behind our promise to our districts and the American people that we will not leave our communities behind.”

“If a vote on the BIF is held today, I’m a no,” Bush told reporters on Oct. 28, 2021. “I feel a little bamboozled because this is not what I thought was coming today.”

Bush voted for the initial version of the legislation that passed the House of Representatives on July 1, 2021.

The congresswoman didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

