Shocking Video Shows Hawaii Residents Trying To Escape Fire

Video footage emerged Wednesday showing Hawaii residents in Maui desperately trying to escape the flames that reportedly destroyed much of the historic town of Lahaina.

In the 14 second video, taken from the back of a passenger vehicle, a fleeing resident can be heard saying, “We’re almost to the end of the mill. We’re almost to the smokestack” — an apparent reference to the Pioneer Mill Smokestack located in Lahaina. The harrowing footage shows the once-picturesque town engulfed in flames with heavy smoke limiting the visibility on the road. (RELATED: Wildfire In Maui Destroys Businesses, Sends Tourists And Residents Fleeing Into Water To Escape Flames)

NEW: Wildfires whipped by hurricane winds triggered evacuations in parts of Hawaii https://t.co/mZJiGyrar2 Watch shocking footage of the extremely dangerous situation in Maui pic.twitter.com/t8vh2h3593 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 9, 2023

Though the full scale of the devastation is unknown, flames have reportedly completely engulfed the shops and restaurants along the historic Front Street, utterly destroying buildings that have stood since the 1830s.

High winds from Hurricane Dora have reportedly contributed to the spread of the fire, making it difficult for fire officials to put out. Acting Gov. Sylvia Luke has confirmed the Hawaii National Guard has been activated to assist fire officials in their response to not just the fire that has destroyed much of Lahaina, but also other fires across the island, Hawaii News Now reported.

Eight patients as of Wednesday have reportedly been airlifted to the island of Oahu for treatment of injuries sustained in the fire. Though not all of the patients are burn victims, three were listed in critical condition, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services Director Jim Ireland stated, according to the outlet.

“It’s been very heartbreaking for all of us and frustrating because if we weren’t an island we would drive over and help them from Honolulu, but being that we are separated we’re trying to support them in any way we can,” Ireland stated.

King Kamehameha II established Lahaina as the capital of the Kingdom of Hawaii in 1820, and the town served as its capital for the next 25 years. During much of the 19th century, the historic town became a center for the kingdom’s fishing and whaling industries. The Lahaina Historic District, which encompasses downtown Lahaina, Front Street and the area surrounding it, was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1962. As such, many of the historic buildings had been preserved and were open to the public.